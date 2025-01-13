PODCAST | The king, a strange piece in the Government’s chess





The Government has held the first event of the many that it will celebrate in 2025 for the death of Franco and thus commemorate the beginning of the end of the dictatorship in Spain. There were members of the Government, union representatives, journalists… But it was not Felipe VI, who did not mention Franco in his Military Easter speech, despite the fact that in the original text there was a reference to this 50th anniversary.

Valencia, Notre Dame and the anniversary of the death of a dictator. They are three very different moments, but they have something in common: suspicions, misunderstandings and political messages camouflaged in the king’s agenda. That’s what we’re talking about today, about how Felipe VI decides what he does and what he doesn’t, what he says and what he doesn’t, where he goes and where he doesn’t.

We follow the trail of Felipe VI’s agenda and its meaning with the one attached to the director of elDiario.es Esther Palomera.

***

Send us a voice note by WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that the new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia