Hezbollah said it fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the Kiryat Shmona barracks “in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages… especially the town of Zalutiya and the martyrdom of a civilian.”

For its part, the Israeli army indicated that it intercepted “ten projectiles” out of “about 15 projectiles launched from Lebanon,” adding that the attack did not result in any injuries.

The National News Agency had previously reported the killing of a civilian in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Bustan.

Al-Bustan Mayor Adnan Ahmed told Agence France-Presse that the victim was Muhyiddin Abu Dala, a farmer in his fifties, noting that the raid “hit the house… and his agricultural machinery.”

Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan described Abu Dala, via the “X” platform, as “a Lebanese farmer who resisted the occupation through his steadfastness on his land, and sacrificed his life as a martyr.”

The Israeli army said in a statement that it “identified a terrorist as he entered a Hezbollah military building” in the Yarin border area.

“Shortly after, Israeli aircraft bombed the military building where the terrorist was operating,” he added.

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, there has been an almost daily exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army across the southern Lebanese border.