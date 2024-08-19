A video taken by residents of the community of Dolores, in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, shows the shootout between hitmen from the Gente Nueva group of Los Salgueiro and La Línea.

According to residents, the skirmish that is currently taking place is one of many that have occurred in the community, where both criminal groups are involved in a dispute over territorial control.

In the recordings, taken from a house, it is possible to hear the detonations of high-calibre weapons.

The complainants reported that the confrontation left people dead and several injured. The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said it had no information on the incident and has not confirmed these versions.

The community of Dolores is a few kilometers from the center of operations of the Salgueiro group.