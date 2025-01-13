The company chaired by Juan Roig has launched personnel selection processes to work in its logistics blocks as well as in the department dedicated to digital transformation. To qualify for any of these places, it is It is essential to be registered in the Employment Portal from its official website (Check here how to enter the Mercadona job board).

The Valencian company needs a Field Technician profile in the province of Jaén who is in charge of “executing preventive and corrective maintenance of computer devices in the company’s offices, stores and warehouses,” summarized in one of the job offers, which requires a work experience of at least 1 year performing maintenance tasks on computer devices.

The requirements to be eligible for this job are to be over eighteen years old, have a driving license, and have the Degree in Computer Science / Electronics or Cycle in ASIR/DAM/DAW. Therefore, it is necessary a high knowledge of office automation (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access and OutlooK; experience with Linux, Windows, macOS, Android servers, among others; and the knowledge of ticketing tools.









“In addition to meeting the technical requirements, you are a person passionate about technology, oriented towards continuous improvement, with an open mind to always learn and generous to support and contribute to the team,” the company notes.

This is how you can find a job at Mercadona

Mercadona has explained what is the only way to submit the resume to work in the company, which goes through a process that manages electronicallysince it does not accept job requests either in its supermarkets, or by phone, email or through social networks.

In addition to the aforementioned job offer, Mercadona is also searching in different Spanish locations for profiles for positions in its supermarkets in Zamora, Ávila, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca or Dénia.