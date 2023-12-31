PIn Italy, izza is considered almost a sacred tradition that Italians are very proud of. And Italians place a lot of value on their culinary traditions. A famous pizza maker from Naples is now causing a stir on social media with a video. Gino Sorbillo, owner of several restaurants in Italy and abroad, said on Instagram that he wanted to add pineapple pizza to his menu. In the video he enjoys eating such a pizza. In Italy, pineapple on a pizza is considered a deadly culinary sin.

“Guys, don’t freak out. I'm attached to the tradition, but I want to try it because I put it on my menu,” Sorbillo, whose pizzeria expanded to Miami and Tokyo, said in the video. He then tastes the pizza with a large piece of pineapple. “Guys, I swear to you, it’s good,” Sorbillo said after tasting it.

“Let us not mix the sacred with the profane.”

Sorbillo became famous above all for his pizzeria in the historic center of Naples. His restaurant in the hometown of pizza is very popular with celebrities from abroad and Italy as well as tourists. Just recently, the Croatian tennis star Novak Djokovic and the Colombian singer Maluma ate pizza with him.

Sorbillo is actually considered a follower of the classic pizza tradition. A few years ago he campaigned for the “Art of the Neapolitan Pizza Maker” to be included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. This happened in 2017. According to legend, the first pizza was baked in Naples in 1889.

Critical reactions to the video increased on social media. “Real pizza is something different. “Let’s leave this one to the Americans,” wrote one user. “I love pizza and I love pineapple but let's not mix the sacred with the profane,” another commented. Some critics even accused Sorbillo of a clever media campaign: “You're really smart and know how to do marketing.” In fact, he invited his followers to try the pineapple pizza in his restaurant.