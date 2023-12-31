New York will celebrate its famous New Year's party in Times Square this Sunday night with greater protection than other years to avoid the protests that have taken place in recent weeks due to the war between Israel and Hamas, although the authorities assure that there is no threat.

Thousands of people crowd for hours at “the crossroads of the world”, despite the cold and numerous restrictions, to experience a celebration enlivened by musical performances and which culminates with a ten-second countdown, the descent of the crystal ball that crowns a skyscraper and the launching of tons of confetti.

The party, one of the most touristic and crowded events of the year in the Big Apple, entails a great deployment of security: Twelve hours before midnight, the square and its surroundings are closed to traffic with limited access points, security arches and a strong uniformed and undercover police presence.

Officials from the Police Department (NYPD) reiterated this week in a press conference that there is no “specific credible threat” But “thousands” of agents – local, state and federal – will be deployed on the street, including counterterrorism experts, and aerial surveillance will be established with helicopters and drones.

One of the changes in the device is that the security perimeter around the square was expanded, covering more streets – from 41 to 57 – and avenues – from Sixth to Eighth – to create a deterrent “barrier zone” that avoids problems and interruptions, including protests.

The New Year's Eve ball in Times Square.

NYPD Deputy Chief of Intelligence John Hart specifically mentioned “groups that often protest in relation to Israel and Palestine, that usually range from 1,000 to 5,000 (people) occasionally”, but he assured that the security force is prepared “for any number, different groups and in different places.”

According to the mayor, Eric Adams, Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, there have been around 500 protests in New York, and stated that those who want to “protest peacefully have the right to do so, but they are not going to do so at the expense” of those who come to enjoy themselves.

With that message he recently addressed another mass event: the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, on November 29, for which a pro-Palestinian protest had been planned that the Police forced to move to a nearby street due to the deployment of a strong security perimeter.

Law enforcement took extraordinary precautions that day after a security breach at the Thanksgiving Parade on November 23, in which a group of climate and Palestine protesters managed to sneak between the floats and briefly interrupt the route by sticking their hands to the ground with glue.

Tourists walk through Times Square before the New Year's celebrations.

In both cases there were several arrests for disobedience but no violent incidents were reported.

The president of the Times Square Alliance, the area's business association, Tom Harris, warned in statements to the media that It is unlikely that anyone could disrupt the New Year's party, and if that happens they will be arrested. “Stay home and protest somewhere else,” he added.

Within Our Lifetime, one of the pro-Palestinian groups with the greatest capacity to attract people in New York, has no action planned for New Year's Eve, but for the afternoon of January 1, which he describes as the day “of global strike for Palestine”, and on which he calls for protest at JFK airport.

On the night of December 31, 2022, outside the perimeter of Times Square, a 19-year-old man attacked three police officers with a machete and was charged with attempted murder and terrorism charges for alleged jihadist motivations, according to authorities.

Recalling that incident, Mayor Adams acknowledged that “there does not need to be a credible threat for this to occur,” but called for calm, repeating that law enforcement is prepared.

Times Square workers prepare the balloons for the New Year celebration.

This will be the celebration in Times Square

No tickets are needed for the annual New Year's Eve celebration as it is open to everyone on a first-come, first-served basis.

In case anyone wants to attend, they will have to prepare in advance and enter through the open points on 49th, 52nd and 56th streets on 6th and 8th avenues. In addition, some private parties are held in many of the restaurants and hotels from Times Square. In these it is necessary to make a reservation.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ YOU HAVE ARRIVED IN #TimesSquare! 🌟 The famous 7-foot tall Numerals have made their way across the country to NYC thanks to @Kia. See 2024 for yourself on the plazas through Dec 22 (till 11am), before they make their way to light up the night at midnight on #NewYearsEve 🪩 pic.twitter.com/k8QAYi6Op0 — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) December 20, 2023

The celebration will begin atop One Times Square when representatives from Carnival Cruise Line and Times Square New Year's Eve flip the giant switch that lights up the ball, accompanied by pyrotechnic effects.

The event will feature the musical participation of Florida, Megan Thee Stallion, TylaTyla, Sabrina Carpenter, María Becerra, Jelly Roll, Yng Lvcas, LL Cool J and Paul Anka.

The free live webcast will begin at 4 pm local on December 31. It will be presented by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell. You can follow it on the official Times Square website.

