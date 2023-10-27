Since he separated from Shakira, Gerard Piqué has not ceased to be in the eye of the hurricane. The media does not stop harassing him and his girlfriend Clara Chia with whom, it has been speculated, would soon reach the altar. But, according to Mhoni Vidente, In reality, the Spaniard will end up marrying a Mexican.

Through your space in Herald Television, Mhoni Vidente answers some questions from users who connect live to find out their luck. But the seer He also takes the opportunity to share the future of some celebrities, and on this occasion he talked about what love holds for him. Gerard Piquéstatements that surprised many.

Mhoni Vidente He stated that through the letters he could see that Gerard Piqué has found a new love, only this time in Mexico. According to seer The former soccer player already has a new girlfriend, a Mexican who belongs to the entertainment industry.

Let us remember that the Spaniard visited Mexico in recent days to announce the arrival of the Kings League to the Latin American country, which will bring together various figures from soccer and other fields such as YouTubers. Although, beyond business, Pique You might have personal reasons for your trip.

Mhoni Vidente He did not confirm who the supposed new girlfriend of Shakira’s ex-husband is, he only said that she is a very famous woman, and she is between 25 and 28 years old. He added that because of her he is about to end her relationship with Clara Chía.

Regarding his King’s League project, he said that it will do very well and that the league will grow significantly in Latin America. He also stated that the Spaniard has changed his way of being and is now calmer.

It should be noted that Mhoni Vidente’s predictions have no scientific basis. However, over the years he has earned the credibility of many for his accurate predictions.