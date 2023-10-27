Czech President Petr Pavel, during a meeting with the heads of foreign embassies in the republic on October 27, said that the country supports the sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Czech leader noted that modern conflicts cannot be resolved simply by listening to each side and drawing a line somewhere between the interests of each of them.

“If Ukraine falls, we will all fall,” the agency quotes the president as saying “ChTK”.

Regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Pavel said that the consequences of the crisis seem dire to him. There is no excuse for what is happening now.

Earlier, on October 21, the Charge d’Affaires of the Czech Republic in Russia, Jan Ondrejka, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Russian side explained to him, in particular, that the Czech Republic is playing an unseemly role in the situation with Ukraine. Thus, it pumps up the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with weapons that contribute to the continuation of the conflict and destabilization of the entire region.

The department called the Czech Republic’s attempt to act as a champion of human rights and humanitarian values ​​and turn a blind eye to the crimes of Ukraine untenable.

September 28 edition Seznam Zprávy wrote that the Czech Security Council approved a new defense strategy for the republic, where Russia was named the most serious threat to the country. The publication notes that the new strategy fully takes into account the conflict in Ukraine. The document calls for the creation of well-equipped and trained armed forces and to prepare the territory of the Czech Republic for the possible transfer of a large number of allied troops.

As Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said on the same day, such statements are another attack of Russophobic hysteria. He also pointed out that without cooperation with Russia, the Czech Republic is not developing especially in the economic field.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.