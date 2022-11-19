Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

Al-Jazira Al-Hamra contracted with the British of Iraqi origin, Amin Philip, to work as technical director of the first football team, to succeed coach Moataz Abdullah, who is one of the coaches known for his competence and experience, and he previously trained many prominent teams and achieved distinguished results, including the Jordanian Ramtha, who won With him the Jordanian league championship.

The club’s board of directors, headed by Saif Hamad bin Qadib Al Zaabi, wished the new coach success in his mission, completing the team’s successful march, and achieving results that put Al Jazira Al Hamra in a position that pleases the club’s children and fans.