Striking Distance and publisher Krafton have unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming horror, The Callisto Protocol.

Imaginatively titled “official launch trailer UK”, it packs a lot of action into just under two minutes of footage, most of which we’ve seen before, but some that will be new to those who have been tracking the game’s development. You can watch every slimy, gory second of it below:

The Callisto Protocol – Official Launch Trailer UK.

The trailer also features the exclusive song Lost Again by Kings Elliot and confirms that the penultimate episode of the game’s six-part audio series, The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station, is also now availablealong with the final part of the Engineering Horror docuseries, too.

The Callisto Protocol is set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320 and casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. It stars Josh Duhamel as Lee, Karen Fukuhara as Dani Nakamura, and Sam Witwer as Leon Ferris.

“When a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company,” Striking Distance teases.

Striking Distance recently announced the Japanese version of upcoming space-horror The Callisto Protocol has been cancelled.

This is due to the game’s violent content, which means it was unable to secure an age rating with the CERO (Japan’s equivalent of PEGI in Europe and the ESRB in North America). The developer has stated that those who pre-ordered this version of the game will receive a full refund for their purchase.

The Callisto Protocol is out on December 2nd, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Here are our picks for the best places to pre-order it.