– With two goals scored by Lionel Messiand in the first time, Argentina defeated away 0-2 Peru and reaffirmed itself with a perfect campaign in the leadership of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Twelve points out of a possible twelve and with three rivals as immediate pursuers five away. Messi exhibited all his technical resources to tip the balance in favor of the Albiceleste with two precise shots when 32 and 42 minutes of the match were played in the Lima National Stadium.



What happened

The goalkeeper Pedro Gallese He was a ‘victim’ of Messi, who two goals led Argentina to win the game.

At the end of the match, a fan jumped from the stands onto the field in search of Messi, but Gallese stood in his way, grabbed his cell phone and broke it.

Well, the fan appeared on social networks and threatened the goalkeeper for what he did.

🔥 Last night, a fan invaded the field to take a photo with Lionel Messi. ⚠️ After being stopped by security, Pedro Gallese took the phone from him and threw it at him.pic.twitter.com/bd3oKSBgi6 —Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) October 18, 2023

“I don’t understand people who say that I didn’t go to support the team. “I went to cheer on the national team and also to see Messi, I went for both,” said the fan.

To this he added: “I don’t understand those who say that I am a ‘seller’, why? I was rooting for Peru for 90 minutes. With Messi’s goal I got a little excited because it was my first time seeing a Messi goal, who isn’t excited to see it in the stadium?

With everything

“Here is the cell phone, it doesn’t turn on, it’s all cracked. What I did was hold my cell phone against my chest and cover it. What Gallese does is turn me around and rip my cell phone off. They already caught me, Why grab my cell phone if I’m covering it, Why grab and throw it? I don’t understand. “I waited until the 92nd minute to get in so they wouldn’t say there was time and that we could come back,” said the fan.

And he declared: “I can calmly report it to Gallese. It was not your theme, your theme is saving and they scored two goals. “You’re angry, you take it out on me and my cell phone, which has nothing to do with it.”

