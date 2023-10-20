Dhe waves from the Baltic Sea are thundering violently against the port facilities, streets are flooded with water, heavy branches are falling onto cars and tracks – the storm over the Baltic Sea is already having a noticeable impact on Friday and is causing damage. In Schleswig-Holstein one person was killed on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred on the island of Fehmarn when a tree fell onto a car, a police spokesman said.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency expects the peak of the severe storm surge for the Bay of Kiel and Lübeck on Friday afternoon and evening. In Flensburg the water level recently reached 2.05 meters above normal around 7:30 p.m. This emerges from the flood and storm surge information from the Kiel Ministry of the Environment. For Flensburg, this is the highest water level in over 100 years. In Eckernförde the water level was 1.91 meters at 5:35 p.m. and in Neustadt it was 1.74 meters compared to the mean water level.

The fire brigade and police are often in action

In the morning and midday, the number of operations by the fire brigades is initially clear: “We have not had any flood-related operations so far and at the moment we have to go on operations, especially because of the storm,” said a spokeswoman for the fire department to the dpa.

In the afternoon the Kiel line should be closed to traffic for safety reasons. In Kiel-Schilksee, several beach chairs were pulled into the water on Thursday afternoon. “The water is unusually high there. “Around 150 beach chairs were recovered there,” said a police spokeswoman.





In the Bay of Lübeck the water had already overflowed its banks in many places by midday. In addition, unsecured objects and falling trees partially blocked the roads in Lübeck and the Ostholstein district. Police and fire departments towed vehicles out of the danger area and closed off streets.

On Fehmarn on Friday, the volunteer sea rescuers from the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked People came to the aid of ten vacationers and a dog who were surprised by the storm on their houseboats. They had to leave the floating accommodation and were brought ashore.

Rügenbrücken Marathon in Stralsund canceled

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the flood is expected to reach the level of a severe storm surge at most near the Bay of Lübeck. However, the responsible state authorities expect little damage from the current flood due to coastal protection. Significant flooding could only occur in isolated cases in the lagoon waters, i.e. the bays connected to the Baltic Sea.

Because of the storm, school management in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was able to decide for themselves whether afternoon classes should take place on Friday. The Rügenbrücken Marathon in Stralsund planned for Saturday has been canceled for safety reasons due to the storm.

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is also prepared for numerous operations due to a severe storm surge on the Baltic Sea coast. “We are monitoring the situation and are ready to provide assistance with our diverse options during and after the storm surge,” said THW President Sabine Lackner.

Storm surge also reaches Denmark

The storm surge has also reached the coasts in the south and east of Denmark, leading to power outages and evacuations. The police called on residents and holidaymakers on Platform X on Friday afternoon to leave the area around Sandersvig Strand immediately. In the summer house settlement near Haderslev (Hadersleben) in southeastern Jutland, a dike had broken. On the island of Møn in southeastern Denmark, residents of a summer house area were also asked to leave their homes by Friday evening. Flooding is to be expected there, the responsible municipality wrote on its website.