Pedro Acosta climbs to the highest step of the Sachsenring podium and achieves his fourth victory of the year. He prevailed over his greatest rival, Tony Arbolino, in a race that he dominated from start to finish and in which he had no rival.

The Murcian did not have a good start from pole position and was overtaken by Arbolino before the first corner. A cautious Acosta, he did not want to get into any trouble, he waited for his moment and before finishing the lap he had already hit the Italian driver with the ax and began to lead the race.

On lap 3 he had already broken the record for the German Sachsenring track to lower the mark again on the next one, placing it at 1:23.673. Turn by turn Acosta had no rival. With 20 laps to go he had already opened a gap of around two seconds with Arbolino.

A Tony Arbolino who stopped looking ahead to look in the rear view mirrors because the British Jake Dixon was approaching him, who in three laps had reduced the distance and with 10 laps to go he had him stuck. Pedro Acosta took advantage of that fight between the two riders to hit the gas on the motorcycle and continue to have a calm race. He was already in the 3 second strip. The ‘Shark’ benefited from Dixon staying ahead of Arbolino to further cut the gap to the Italian who is the leader of the general classification.

He knew how to manage the tires for the final kilometers, something very important on this circuit where they degrade a lot. Pedro Acosta was impeccable on the German track, did not make any mistakes and is 15 points behind the world championship leader.