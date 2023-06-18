Intestine | Recent research sheds light on the connection between gut microbes and neurological diseases – Treatments are now being sought from faecal transplants

Gut microbes new research information is constantly being obtained about the effect on brain health and neurological diseases. For example, the microbiota in Parkinson’s patients has been found to be different from that of healthy people. MS is also known to have a connection with the gut.

“In recent years, it has become clear that the gut and the brain are closely connected. They are different parts of the nervous system, summarizes the specialist in neurology”, docent Filip Scheperjans.

Scheperjans leads a research group at Hus Neurokeskus that investigates the effect of intestinal microbes on Parkinson’s disease.

Intestines has even been called the second brain. Scheperjans adds a bit to the comparison by reminding that there are 80 billion neurons in the brain and clearly fewer, 500 million, in the intestine. However, both neural networks are closely connected.

Husi’s researchers have found out that the frequent use of broad-spectrum antibiotics is linked to Parkinson’s disease. Antibiotic courses destroy beneficial intestinal bacteria and may thereby increase the risk of getting sick.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that affects more than 16,000 people in Finland. Its most common symptoms are slowness of movements, muscle stiffness and tremors. The disease is spreading rapidly.

Importantly the vagus nerve acts as a communication cable between the brain and the body’s organs, which regulates the functioning of all internal organs. Most of the fibers of the vagus nerve lead information from the body, including the intestines, to the brain.

The gut and the brain are connected in many other ways. Intestinal microbes, for example, secrete various metabolic products and neurotransmitters. They affect the intestinal surface cells and nerve cells, which transmit information along the gut-brain axis to the brain. In Parkinson’s disease, it has been observed that protein aggregates are formed, which move to the brain.

In addition, hormones and other substances secreted by the intestines reach the brain through the bloodstream.

The gut also regulates the functioning of the immune system. The molecules secreted by the bacteria can, for example, activate or paralyze the immune cells of the intestinal wall and thus affect the inflammatory reactions of the whole body – including in the brain.

Animal experiments have shown that by modifying the intestinal microbiota, the behavior of animals and symptoms such as depression or anxiety can be affected.

Gut microbes According to Scheperjans, the share in neurological diseases is a complex matter that has been investigated for ten years. Parkinson’s disease has been studied the most.

“Supportive evidence has also been obtained that the intestinal microbiota has a connection with MS. It is an autoimmune disease caused by an overactive immune system. Mikrobisto has an effect on that overactivity.”

Regarding Parkinson’s disease, it has been found that although the intestinal microbiome is abnormal in patients, it is not depleted, as in inflammatory diseases. However, the microbial population contains less than average bacteria that protect against inflammation and more bacteria that predispose to it.

Helsinki the university announced at the beginning of May that its research team has found the probable cause of Parkinson’s disease and that certain strains of desulfovibrio bacteria are most often behind the disease. They cause clumping of the alphasynuclein protein.

According to Scheperjans, the observation is interesting, but far-reaching interpretations cannot be made based on it. The prevailing opinion is that there are several causes behind the disease, about a third of which can be explained by genes and the rest by environmental factors.

“Inflammations cause the body to produce more alphasynuclein. However, the reaction is not specific to desulfovibrio, but probably other bacteria also cause it.”

According to Scheperjans, the discovery of desulfovibrio has not always been possible to repeat in previous studies. He says that the latest study was conducted on worms that were given, among other things, bacteria isolated from Parkinson’s patients.

About stool transplant the search for a possible treatment for Parkinson’s disease has begun. It is already used successfully in severe diarrhea caused by clostridioides difficile. In the procedure, the stool of a healthy person is transplanted into the patient, which restores the normal bacterial population in the colon.

In animal experiments and limited human studies, fecal transplantation has clearly alleviated the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. However, the human studies had not been controlled to exclude the placebo effect.

A larger placebo-controlled study started a couple of years ago in Hus, the results of which are expected this year. 48 Parkinson’s patients who have been diagnosed with abnormal intestinal microbiota have participated in the study.

In Finland, the effectiveness of fecal transplantation is also being studied in irritable bowel syndrome, liver diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases, i.e. ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

The effect of diet on Parkinson’s disease has also been a subject of interest. Based on research, the Mediterranean diet seems to delay the onset of the disease and slow its progression. The diet includes a lot of fibers, vegetables, fish and oils.