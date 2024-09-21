Ciudad Juarez.- Following the presentation of the first letter of intent to register for the process of renewing the state leadership of National Action Party (PAN), the party is considering two different methods for the election of the next board of directors.

According to the state president of the PAN, Gabriel Díaz Negrete, the deadline for submitting letters of intent to register ends on October 10. At the moment, only one has been submitted, by former federal deputy Daniela Álvarez.

“If there is more than one registered list, we will have an election with members before November 10. If only one list is registered, we will have to decide whether to take it to the members to be crossed out or if it is ratified by council,” the leader said.

Candidates who submit their letter of intent to participate in the internal PAN election process will have to gather at least 10 percent of signatures from members, with a limit of 12 percent in each municipality of the state, starting on October 10.

Last Tuesday, PAN member Daniela Álvarez Hernández submitted her letter of intent to the Chihuahua State Electoral Process Commission to run for the state leadership of the PAN.

“I am very happy, I am ready and from now on I can begin collecting signatures from the activists… I will be visiting the municipalities and I will be very close to the needs of the people,” she said.

After registration, the candidate must collect a total of 1,332 signatures throughout the state before October 1. The internal campaigns will take place from October 11 to November 9. The election day will take place on November 10, according to the call for renewal of state leadership published last week.

While since August the president of the municipal committee of National Action Party (PAN), Xóchitl Contreras Herrera, confirmed that the next state leadership of that party will be a woman.

The National Executive Committee of the PAN signed an agreement to reserve the renewal of 14 state leadership positions for women.

These are the states of Baja California, Mexico City, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Tabasco. (Pavel Juárez)