CIA chief Burns said city cameras have made it much harder to spy.

Modern technology has made many aspects of espionage more complex than ever. On this in an article for Foreign Affairs complained head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns.

In particular, he pointed out that the ubiquity of city cameras coupled with facial recognition technology poses a risk for a CIA officer working in a hostile country and meeting with sources. “Spying has become much more difficult,” admitted the head of American intelligence.

In 2018, former and current US officials complained that it had become more difficult to counter Russian spies. “The difficulty lies in the technical means that can be used,” explained one of the Reuters interlocutors. As noted in the report, the FBI monitors the movements and conversations of foreign intelligence officers, but the expansion of the Russian presence and the emergence of commercially available encrypted communications pose challenges.