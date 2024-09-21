Just when it seemed like FC Juárez was starting to take off, Monterrey arrived to give them a dose of reality and now, in this Matchday 9 of the Apertura 2024 of LigaMX, they have to face Tigres, one of the most solid teams in the tournament, who, although they fell by the minimum against Querétaro, do not stop fighting at the top of the table. This duel will be broadcast on the screens of Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Vix+ and Prime Video as proof.
The match between Bravos and Universitarios will be played this Sunday, September 22 at 7:10 p.m. Central Mexico time at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Veljko Paunovic’s team will seek to return to winning ways after their setback against Querétaro in La Corregidora and will try to beat the team that has received the most goals in the championship (20).
For their part, the border team will want to make the most of their home advantage for the first time in the tournament, since in four games they have played at home, they have not even been able to draw. Added to this is the fact that in the game against Rayados, Germán Berterame seriously injured Avilés Hurtado, who will be out of the field for 4 months.
Mexico: Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Vix+ and Prime Video
