Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed regret that Kyiv cannot strike at the Kremlin.

As the head of state noted, the long-range weapons that Ukraine’s partners have can reach a target at a distance of about 200 kilometers. According to Zelensky, this is less than the distances that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke about.

When we talk about Italy or anyone else being afraid that we will hit the Kremlin, I regret that we cannot do that. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the end of August, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his country was against allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russian territory using Western weapons. He stressed that Italy was not in conflict with Russia, and therefore Ukraine could only use the weapons transferred to it on its own territory.

The Italian authorities have repeatedly spoken out against such initiatives. Tajani stressed back in May of this year that his country is against the use of Italian equipment outside Ukraine. In addition, he promised that Italy will not send a single soldier to Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky explained the need for long-range weapons in Ukraine

Ukraine needs Western long-range weapons to strike Russian military airfields, Zelensky explained. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces need to attack airfields located 100-150 kilometers from the border, from which bombers take off.

We want to use long-range weapons against them. [военных аэродромов]. There are no other ideas. We do not target civilians. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader stated that permission alone to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russian territory is not enough. In order to satisfy Ukraine’s requests for military support, it is necessary to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the missiles themselves.

NATO has begun discussing Kiev’s use of long-range missiles to attack Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on September 5 that it is important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range missiles to strike Russian military targets, which is why the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are discussing this possibility.

There is a discussion within the alliance about the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range missiles. It is important for Ukraine to be able to reach military facilities on Russian territory Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

He added that he was “pleased” by the decision of many countries in the bloc “to allow such strikes, and those that have not yet lifted restrictions on the use of Western weapons have softened them.”

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on Western countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of the transferred weapons and allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out strikes on Russian territory using them.

On September 3, the German embassy reported that German weapons supplied to Ukraine will become the full property of Kyiv at the time of transfer; there are no restrictions on their use against targets on Russian territory.