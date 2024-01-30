He Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) is waiting for a letter to be sent to him Panama Sports and in which it will communicate the final position of whether it reverses the decision and gives the endorsement for carrying out the 2027 Pan American Games or allows him to participate in the assembly to try to recover the headquarters.

On January 3rd, Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports, sent a communication in which he removed the country's headquarters due to non-compliance with the contract, and from that day on the objective of the Colombian leaders is to try to ensure that the tournaments are held in the country.

What happened

The virtual meeting of COC members with the Panam Sports Executive Committee It was held on Monday and in it the Colombian leaders asked that the decision to take away the venue of the Pan American Games be reversed or that they be allowed to participate in the assembly to try to recover the venue.

No person from the Executive Committee spoke. Only Ilic did it, who warned them to withdraw, but assured that he would send them a letter with the decision.

Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports

In the COC they are waiting for the communication that Ilic promised, but in the entity there is pessimism about the decision that the entity that governs the Pan American Games will make.

The same way, TIME knew that Lima Peru, withdrew his candidacy to hold the 2027 fairs and that Asuncion, Paraguay, maintains the determination to perform the competitions.

Colombia agreed to pay 8 million dollars, four before December 31 of last year and the rest before January 31, 2024, but did not comply, so Panam Sports sent the letter at the beginning of January in which “indeclinably” withdrew the headquarters that, in principle, was assigned to Barranquilla.

