FP: The USA and Germany want to postpone the start of the process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO

The US and Germany want to postpone the start of the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO, writes Foreign Policy (FP) citing sources.

It is noted that Ukraine itself and “some of its strongest supporters” are pushing the North Atlantic Alliance to formally invite Kyiv to become a NATO member at the upcoming major summit. However, Germany and the United States consider it premature to begin the process of accepting the country while the conflict continues. The author of the article explains that the US and German authorities fear that this could provoke a full-fledged clash between the alliance and Russia, even leading to a nuclear war.

Also, according to the magazine, fears of the victory of former American leader Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections in November 2024 are growing. It is expected that if the politician returns to the White House, he will not work on admitting Ukraine to the alliance, postponing this issue for at least four years.

Earlier, former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said that Kyiv's membership in NATO is possible after its victory in the conflict with Russia. According to her, the alliance leaders are now considering the possibility of extending an invitation to Ukraine to begin accession negotiations.