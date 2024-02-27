The loss of the 2027 Pan American Games for Colombia and Barranquilla It has brought serious consequences, among them, the loss of money that the capital of the Atlantic gave when it was made official as the headquarters.

However, they are fighting that fight on the coast. So much so that the businessman Samuel Tcherassiowner of Epeka, went to the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC), which he asked to initiate legal proceedings against Panama Sports.

('Supermán' López returned with an old team: this is how he prepares his return, video)(Surprise in Formula 1: they filter possible replacement of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes)

What you are looking for

The objective of the complaint is for Barranquilla to recover 2.2 million dollars that it gave to Panam Sports for the organization and preparation of the tournament.

The idea is to get the money back through legal action. Tcherassi requested before the SIC an embargo on Panam Sports, in addition to the transmission and exploitation rights of said company on the Games.

“As an affected citizen and representing the collective interest, I will request the @sicsuper (Superintendence of Industry and Commerce) precautionary measures against Panam Sports for abuse of dominant position and unfair competition. Legal team prepares complaint to recover $2M, we will request the seizure of the Panam Sports brand,” Tcherassi said last week.

It is requested that “the possible impact on the interests of the most vulnerable citizens of society, all precautionary measures required to suspend the conduct and ensure the rights of the Republic of Colombia, the Department of Atlántico, be preliminarily ordered.” and the City of Barranquilla.”