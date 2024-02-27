White House spokesman Jean-Pierre: Avdiivka is a critically important city

Avdiivka is a critical city, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, following repeated statements by Ukrainian and Western politicians that the town was not of strategic importance. Writes about this TASS.

She cited the example of the flight of Ukrainian troops from a populated area as evidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were in a difficult situation. According to her, this is due to the inaction of the US Congress.

“We saw last week how Russia occupied one of the most important cities,” a White House spokeswoman said about the significance of Avdievka.

Earlier, American video blogger and independent journalist Patrick Lancaster said that the transfer of Avdiivka to the control of Russian troops was a long-awaited event for city residents.