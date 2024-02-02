Pan American Games 2027: official statement from the Colombian Olympic Committee

Asuncion and Lima were designated this Thursday as the official candidates to carry out the Pan American Games 2027, as announced Panama Sports.

On March 12, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Executive Committee of the entity, which brings together 41 members, will be held virtually, to choose the next venue for the fairs.

During the Assembly, both Asunción and Lima must make a 40-minute presentation, and then proceed to the voting of the member countries, and thus choose the city that will host the 2027 Pan American Games.

The capitals of Paraguay and Peru, respectively, officially applied to the entity chaired by the Chilean Neven Ilic, upon meeting all the requirements and, before January 31, they officially delivered all the requirements requested by Panam Sports, to enter in the race to be the host city and country.

COC speaks

Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) talks about what happened.

Guilty: “The Games were lost on January 2. For all the non-compliance we had, they were taken away from us. In August we received an ultimatum from Panama Sports with the responsibilities of the contract of October 31, 2021 and the truth is that I don't know what happened.

COC. “We do not have those resources. We work to convince those who have the resources, the nation, the mayor's office and the Government. We get their signature, their support, that is what the COC does, motivate and get things under control.”

Agreement: “The Duque government talked about a Cinemas, but it could not happen, they argued for reasons of time. In June 2022 it was the first installment, but it could not be done. They stated that there was a new government. And there were rumors that the government “Petro did not agree with the Games.”