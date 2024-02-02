





With an elegant fair for its electric vehicles (EV), Tesla arrived in the Chilean capital to open its sales in the region. According to its website, tycoon Elon Musk's company hopes to “import, export, manufacture, market, distribute and sell” EV vehicles in Latin America, as it struggles with a slowdown in demand for its cars, in the face of the growth of its Chinese rivals. . Chile has planned to sell only electric vehicles by 2035, although high prices and limitations on charging stations still remain challenges along the way.