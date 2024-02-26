Singer Pamela Franco expressed her discontent and surprise at being prevented from performing a concert scheduled in the city of Trujillo, in the La Libertad region. This incident has not only impacted the artist but also her followers. The cumbiambera shared on her social networks all the details of what happened with the cancellation of her presentation. Furthermore, the former member of 'Alma Bella' pointed out that this was suspicious since it had not happened before.

What happened to Pamela Franco in Trujillo?

Pamela Franco He planned to delight his Trujillo fans with a show full of energy and music. However, unexpected circumstances arose and prevented this event from taking place.

Through her social networks, the cumbia singer did not take long to express her discontent for the situation he went through just minutes after getting on stage. Along these lines, Franco detailed the situation and shared his frustration with his followers.

“I'm still dressed and we had a presentation at the Oceanía restaurant. “They haven't let us show up, supposedly, they say it's for permits.”Pamela said at first.

“All this is very strange because groups show up every weekend and there are never problems. Just today that I showed up, the prefecture came, a large number of patrols, police… Too much I think and they just wanted to verify that my group did not show up…It is unfortunate, I am saddened by this fact and upset. It's not just about me but about my team that is out of work, the causes are strange, I understand everything that could have moved there.”he added Frank.

In that sense, Pamela considered this situation suspicious and hinted that it would be directly related to her romantic past. Let us remember that the still wife of Christian Cueva, Pamela Lopez He currently resides in the city of Trujillo.

Is Trujillo in a state of emergency?

The provinces of Trujillo and Pataz in the La Libertad region, Peru, are in a state of emergency. This measure was taken to combat insecurity, but they have been on alert for more than 14 consecutive months. Despite the government's efforts, security problems, including crime and illegal mining, have not improved significantly.

The mayors of Pataz and Trujillo They have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of these measures and noted that they have not been accompanied by clear policies or sufficient logistical resources to address security problems.

In addition, they mention that the lack of collaboration and communication with local authorities has been an obstacle in the fight against insecurity.

How old is Pamela Franco?

The cumbia singer Pamela FrancoHe was born on July 1, 1988, in Chimbote, Áncash, so he has35 yearscurrently.

What did Pamela Franco say about her relationship with Christian Cueva?

Some days ago, Pamela FrancoShe appeared in 'Mande qué mande' and accepted that she had a relationship with Christian Cueva. “We went back and forth. It was a very complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, when I was 28 years old, I believed that story. He told me that he was not with his partner (Pamela López). It was something toxic… That's why I walked away 1,000 times… But he was always there,” he said.

Furthermore, the cumbia singer told why He decided to put an end to his romance with Caveafter learning that he was cheating on her with other women: “I realized that I was not the third in contention (in the relationship between Pamela López and Christian Cueva), but the fourth, the fifth and the sixth… “They showed me with evidence that they were playing the same role as me.”

