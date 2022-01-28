Ospina, asleep, and the memes of Colombia’s painful defeat against Peru

Colombia could not succeed in Barranquilla: the team fell 0-1 against Peru on date number 15 of the qualifiers to World Cup Qatar 2022 and reduces their chances of qualifying for the biggest event in the sport.

Although the national team tried to end the goal drought, neither Cuadrado, James, Falcao, Díaz or Borja succeeded.

During the game, the team had several options, including a shot by Borja on goal that goalkeeper Gallese stopped.

Although the defeat of Colombia at home left the fans sad, the networks did not forgive and put humor to the key moments of the match.

One of the moments most criticized by Colombians was Peru’s goal, where the goalkeeper David Ospina He didn’t have his best reaction.

The networks also reacted to the role of Reinaldo Wheelnational team coach, in defeat.

Now, Colombia will have to face Argentina, a team that is already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, being the second in the tie with 32 points.

