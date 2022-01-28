Between dimes and diretes, the brawl between Leonard Leon Y Karla Tarazona keep going. It was on the last January 27 that the cumbiambero attacked the mother of his children again, using his social networks to refer to her in a derogatory manner by emphasizing that he had not finished his secondary studies and used his image to “appear”.

These words were harshly criticized by low-income people in the country who, in the same way, have not been able to finish school; however, they do not deserve to be discriminated against due to their lack of opportunities.

Leonard León was not sorry for the offensive words he sent towards Karla Tarazona

In this regard, the artist gave an exclusive interview to The Republicin which he was consulted about the argument he used against Karla Tarazona to offend and minimize her.

YOU CAN SEE: Rafael Fernández defends Karla Tarazona de Leonard: “Without so many books, he achieved what others did not”

“In the first place, that message went directly to her, because I know people who don’t have fully completed studies, but this one went to her,” the singer said at first.

“Why couldn’t I say something against her if she has told me so many things over the years? Because I only say one thing, they criticize mebut because she is a woman, she does have the right to rant against me and disturb my peace of mind, “added the cumbiambero.

On the other hand, he pointed out that he will not allow people to continue speaking ill of him. “Here things must be taken by the balance”, she pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: Leonard León on Rafael Fernández, Karla’s husband: “I don’t know him, he doesn’t exist in my life”

Karla Tarazona shows that the cell phone that Leonard León gave his children was in terrible condition

The driver of D’Mañana published a series of statuses on her official Instagram profile to express her uneasiness regarding the legal situation she maintains with Leonard León. However, one of the details that caught her attention was that she accused her ex-husband of having given a cell phone in poor condition to her children.