Monday, July 31, 2023, 12:14 p.m.



The heat continues unabated in the Region of Murcia. For this Tuesday the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated the orange warning in Vega del Segura due to temperatures that can reach 42 degrees. In addition, the Altiplano, the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas will also be under alert, in this case a yellow level, since it is expected that the thermometers can reach 39 or 40 degrees.

For its part, the General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions of the Ministry of Health has activated level 2 (medium risk, orange) in the Region of Murcia of the National Plan of Preventive Actions for the Effects of Excess Temperature on Health , since during the next 1 and 2 August it is expected that the maximum temperature considered threshold will be exceeded.

To prevent these temperatures from affecting health, the health authorities ask the population to take individual measures to protect themselves against heat.