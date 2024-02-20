'Oppenheimer' is one of the most successful films of 2023 and it has continued to be so at this year's awards, since no event has left out the film directed by the great Christopher Nolan. Likewise, this film has achieved that its characters have the well-deserved recognition of the public and the Academy, as is the case of actor Cillian Murphy.

Cillian Murphy, star of 'Oppenheimer', has been one of the actors most mentioned by the international media and critics for his work in this film. However, the actor has always shown himself with a calm attitude in the face of the different comments he has received, even the awards. Although, Murphy recently in an interview he revealed a detail of Christopher Nolanwhen he announced his leading role in this successful film.

What was Christopher Nolan's message?

Cillian Murphy In an interview with the CBS program '60 Minutes', he was asked about his work on 'Oppenheimer'. The actor showed the copy of his script written and directed by Christopher Nolan. During the interview, Murphy showed the script in detail and how the director gave him his script. However, something that caught the camera's attention was the message on the cover of the booklet which read: “Dearest Cillian, Finally, a chance to see you lead… Love, Chris“, He said.

On the other hand, Cillian Murphy pointed out that Christopher Nolan He is very meticulous with his work, which is why the color of the pages of the booklet are red and the writing is black, so that it cannot be photocopied.

Cillian Murphy and his 'Oppenheimer' script. Photo: CBS capture

How long have Nolan and Murphy known each other?

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy They have worked long before the success of 'Oppenheimer', Their employment relationship would be around 20 years. The actor was in 'Batman' and 'Inception' films, directed by Nolan. However, in these projects Murphy played a role, something different from what he has done in this last film.

It should be noted that, before 'Oppenheimer' was released, Cillian Murphy had commented in The Associated Press about his interest in a leading role with Nolan, but that he was waiting for the call and the opportunity for it to become a reality. “I've always told Chris publicly and privately that if I'm available and you want me to be in a movie, I'm there. I don't really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a leading role for him,” he said.

How did Cillian Murphy get the lead role?

Cillian Murphy He explained that learning about his role in 'Oppenheimer' was a moment full of nerves due to the responsibility he encompassed in a Nolan film. However, Murphy maintained that Christopher always made him feel confident in taking on this challenge. “He's so discreet and self-deprecating and, in his very English way, he simply said: 'Listen, I wrote this script, it's about Oppenheimer. I would like you to be my Oppenheimer.' It was a great day… We have this long-standing understanding, trust, shorthand and respect. I felt it was the right time to take on greater responsibility. And it just so happened that it was huge,” he said.