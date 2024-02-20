The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced that the total number of targeted beneficiaries of the “Ramadan 2024 Campaign,” which the Authority launched yesterday, exceeds one million and 71 thousand and 540 people nationwide, while 806 thousand and 448 people will benefit from the campaign in 44 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. .

The Authority said that the campaign programs include breaking the fast for the fasting person, Zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan food, and breaking the fast, confirming that it has allocated 321 sites to collect donations in all the emirates of the country, while the Secretary-General of the Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, revealed that the “Emirates Red Crescent” will enhance the programs of the Ramadan campaign. For the affected Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip during the holy month, to include the distribution of 10,000 iftar meals daily (a total of more than 300,000 meals throughout the holy month), in addition to providing other Ramadan needs.

In detail, the Red Crescent Authority announced, during a press conference in Abu Dhabi yesterday, the launch of its seasonal humanitarian campaign for the holy month of Ramadan, under the slogan “Ramadan…Continuous Giving 2024,” which works to provide support and assistance to the groups and segments that the Authority targets inside and outside the country, stressing that This year's version of the campaign will be more comprehensive and keep pace with the quantitative and qualitative expansion witnessed by the Humanitarian Commission's programs and charitable projects.

inside the state

The Authority reported that the total number of beneficiaries of the programs and initiatives of the “Ramadan 2024 Campaign” within the country amounts to one million and 71 thousand and 540 people, with a value of 14 million and 700 thousand dirhams, including about one million people who benefit from the iftar program for fasting people during the month at the state level, with a value of seven million and 700 thousand. dirhams, while about 35 thousand people benefit from the Ramadan Meer, which provides the main food needs of needy families and people in need, at a cost of three million and 500 thousand dirhams, in addition to 36 thousand and 500 people who benefit from Zakat al-Fitr, at a value of three million and 500 thousand dirhams.

External beneficiaries

The authority explained that the campaign this year targets 806,448 people in 44 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and South America, who benefit from Ramadan programs, at a cost of 22 million and 906 thousand and 500 dirhams, as the cost of the project to break the fast of a fasting person is 10 million dirhams, while Zakat al-Fitr amounts to five million dirhams. One million and 606 thousand and 500 dirhams, and the Eid clothing is worth seven million and 300 thousand dirhams.

It said that it has allocated about 321 sites to collect donations in all the emirates of the country, especially in shopping centers, popular markets, densely populated areas, and other sites, in addition to a number of other sites to collect in-kind donations, in addition to donating through the Authority’s centers, the website, the smartphone application, and bank deposits. Text messages, toll-free phone numbers, cash donation boxes and electronic devices.

The Acting Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed during the conference, which witnessed an expanded presence by the Authority’s strategic partners and the media, that the Authority’s programs and activities inside and outside the country are witnessing steady growth, pointing out that “the activities of the Ramadan 2024 campaign aim to strengthen bridges.” Communicating with the community of the generous country, and strengthening areas of partnership with all its sectors, to support the efforts of our national authority at home and abroad, and to achieve its aspirations to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of its services, and to pioneer broader areas of effort and provide greater care for vulnerable segments, people in need, and needy families, and create a qualitative shift in its programs. “And moving it to a more impactful way in improving life and reducing the burden of suffering.”

He added: “This year’s Ramadan campaign comes in difficult and complex humanitarian circumstances, affected by emergency developments on the international scene, in addition to the crises and natural disasters witnessed by many countries around us, which requires concerted and strengthened efforts, and working together to reduce the impact of these crises on the lives of segments of society.” And the groups we target,” pointing out that the Authority was keen to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of Ramadan programs in a number of countries whose people are witnessing critical situations and difficult humanitarian conditions, especially the brothers in the Gaza Strip.

Al Mansouri revealed that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority worked to strengthen the Ramadan campaign programs in the Gaza Strip, to include distributing 10,000 iftar meals daily during the holy month, (a total of more than 300,000 meals throughout the holy month), in addition to providing other Ramadan needs, in continuation of the efforts And the Authority’s ongoing initiatives for the benefit of our Palestinian brothers.

He continued: “As we prepare to welcome the best months, we aim to strengthen the spirit of human solidarity, by providing the opportunity to participate in our programs spread inside and outside the country, where hundreds of thousands benefit from the Authority’s Ramadan programs,” expressing the Authority’s thanks and appreciation to the sponsors of this year’s campaign, which are: Strategic partner: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Aldar Properties. Gold Partner: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Q Holding, Al Masaood Group. Communication partners: Etisalat and Du. Logistics partner: Aramex, along with a number of supporting partners: McDonald's, Careem, and the Botem application.

“Women’s” breakfast tents

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced its intention to implement a new Ramadan initiative, organized for the first time nationwide throughout the Holy Month, which includes setting up Ramadan sites and tents to break the fast, especially for women only.

The Authority stated that it will begin implementing the initiative on a pilot basis this year, by allocating three locations for women’s iftar tents, in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman.