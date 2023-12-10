The students from my HAVO 5 are still full from the previous lesson when they enter the classroom for an hour of Dutch. They dissected a pig heart in biology and ended up with one less student than they started.

“I don't understand how you can faint from that,” I hear a girl say to her neighbor. “It just made me hungry.”

