Science in HS 50 years ago | New energy sources are being sought: Hot water springs and the sun are already being used experimentally

In December 1973: The shortage forces the introduction of new energy sources.

With a view of a couple of decades, there are apparently only two candidates to be taken seriously — solar energy and geothermal energy. Hardly either of them is suitable for Finnish conditions.

Neither the earth nor the sun will bring relief to the energy shortage quickly. – –

An efficient solar power plant needs a large mirror surface. A thousand megawatt solar power plant requires more than twenty square meters of mirrors.

In a year, such a power plant would at best produce the same amount of electricity as Loviisa's 440 megawatt nuclear power plant, because the mirrors are only useful on clear days.

However, when using solar energy, you don't necessarily need light-directing mirrors. Light-sensitive solar cells convert part of the light's energy directly into electricity. – –

The efficiency of solar cells is at most ten percent. However, it is likely that the efficiency can be increased to 2-3 times the current level before long. – –

However, the advantage of the solar cell power plant is that the solar cells produce electricity even on cloudy days. In addition, solar cells provide electricity directly without intermediate steps.

According to some proposals, part of the roof area of ​​the houses would be covered with solar cells. Ten square meters of cells would produce a large part of the electricity used by one family. – –

Due to its northern location, Finland is hardly helped by solar energy. Instead, it could already have opportunities in Central and Southern Europe. – –

Geothermal energy is the heat of the Earth's interior. In volcanic regions, this heat is relatively close to the earth's surface and in places it erupts all the way to the surface.

Finland is not a volcanic region, and therefore geothermal energy would have to be obtained from a depth of at least ten kilometers.

Geothermal energy has been used to some extent. Water obtained from hot springs is used for heating in Iceland, for example, where it replaces approximately 200,000 tons of fuel oil, i.e. one ton per inhabitant. – –