The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has dismantled in the Mikolayiv province in the south of the country “one of the largest networks of Russian agents” discovered on Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of the year past.

In operation, The Ukrainian secret service has detained thirteen residents in the Mikolayiv region who were allegedly working as “informants” of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), as reported this Tuesday by the SBU in a statement.

(You can read: The United States avoids the ‘shutdown’, but faces challenges to continue financing Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the agents transmitted information to the Russian secret service about the location of the bases and the movements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south of the country.

In addition, the detainees would have helped Russia with details about the effects of its attacks so that the Kremlin forces could sharpen their aim in new rounds of bombing “on residential and social infrastructure” in Mikolayiv.

One of his tasks, says the SBU statement, was to provide information to Russia for an attack carried out in the fall of 2022 with an S-300 missile against a multi-story building in the city of Mikolayiv, capital of the region of the same name.

(Also: Chess behind a summit of ‘marginalized’).

Seven people died in the attack, including a minor.



According to the SBU, the alleged agents passed the information to a Russian blogger, Sergei Lebedev, who acted as a “liaison” with the FSB.

Lebédiev contributes to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti from the Russian-occupied territories in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk.

EFE

More news

Historic summit in Ukraine: European Union foreign ministers meet in kyiv

Russia promises more annexations and seizures of territories in Ukraine

NATO secretary visits kyiv and says Ukraine is gaining ground on Russia