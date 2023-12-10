A man has died in a shooting that occurred after 10:30 p.m. this Saturday in the Palmete neighborhood, in Seville. In addition to the deceased, two other people were seriously injured and taken to hospital. This is the second shooting that has occurred in recent months in the capital of Seville. The previous one, recorded on October 15, occurred after a fight and left a victim seriously injured.

As Diario de Sevilla and ABC have reported and sources from the unified emergency service 112 of Andalusia and the National Police have reported, around 10:30 p.m. this past Saturday a person made a first call to the emergency services , warning that he had heard detonations that seemed to him to be derived from gunshots on Libertad Street, in the humble neighborhood of San José de Palmete.

After the warning, personnel from the National Police, the Local Police and the Health Emergency Company were alerted, who verified that, in fact, around the aforementioned time a shooting had occurred when someone opened fire from a car, with which he fled.

Citizen Security agents went to the place to cordon off the area and members of the judicial police, who have tried to gather information through the testimonies of the neighbors. The homicide group of the National Police has taken charge of the investigation.