One dead and 4 injured left the collapse of a 4-story parking lot in New York

Firefighters who participated in the first rescue tasks had to leave the building.
The event was reported in Lower Manhattan.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
One person died and five more were injured when a four-story parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan for unknown reasons, as reported by firefighters in New York, United States.
The parking, built in 1957, it is a four-story structure that stands above the ground (as usual in New York, no underground levels) and is located on Ann Street, next to the private PACE University.
Around 4 p.m. local time, all four floors collapsed for unknown reasons and the vehicles were piled up one on top of the other, according to what could be seen in video images recorded by spontaneous people.
New York Fire Chief of Operations John Esposito explained that his men found six people inside: one dead and five wounded who are in “stable” condition.
The firefighters who participated in the first rescue tasks had to leave the building for fear of structural damage cause another collapse of the remains; the agents continued the searches with robot dogs and drones so as not to endanger their staff.
The parking lot was used, for example, by officers of the Sheriff’s Office, but none of them were affected, according to the first count.
EFE
