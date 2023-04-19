The streaming audiovisual content production and distribution company Netflix registered profits of 1,305 million dollars (1,189 million euros) in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a decrease of 18.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. However, the number of subscribers has increased by 1.75 million compared to the last quarter of 2022, reaching a total of 232.5 million subscribers worldwide.

These results have been announced this Tuesday in the US before investors and take into account the first impact on the platform after extending its plan to restrict shared accounts to more countries. Among the latest changes in the company’s commercial policy, it also stands out to bet on new subscription models including advertising, although at more affordable prices for viewers who accept that there are advertisements within their broadcasts.

The income obtained by Netflix in the first quarter was 8,162 million dollars (7,436 million euros), 3.6% less than in the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the increase in subscribers, in the United States and Canada the platform reached 74.40 million subscribers; while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa there were 77.37 million.

In Latin American countries, the company added up to 41.25 million subscribers, while in Asia-Pacific it achieved 39.48 million users, according to data released by the platform.

more precise figures



Netflix has insisted that they strive to achieve accuracy in their forecasts, though they acknowledge that the launch of major new initiatives — the paid and ads division — leads to subpar viewability.

“We are on track to meet our financial goals for the full year 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, we forecast revenue of $8.2 billion, 3 percent more year-over-year,” so the content platform is satisfied. with quarterly results.