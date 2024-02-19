The bomb went off this Monday when it was revealed that the French striker Kylian Mbappé I had already signed a new bond with him Real Madrid, club to which he will arrive as a free agent after finishing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

With this, the president Florentino Perez gives its third historic blow in the European transfer market, after that of Luis Figo, in the year 2000, and the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Kylian Mbappe (C) could do little against the power of the English team.

Mbappé loses money upon joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé would have decided to sign for the real Madrid since last year, when he announced to the PSG that the renewal option was not going to be effective for another year.

In addition, last week he informed the president of the clubNasser Al-Khelaïfi, that his decision to play for the 'merengue' team was final and asked him not to offer a new contract extension.

The desire of Mbappe It will make them lose money, since the Spanish team will not be able to pay the same figures as the French team, which has a financial muscle supported by the oil from Qatar and the emir. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

As revealed by the newspaper Brand of Spainthe 25-year-old player will considerably reduce his salary and will earn between 15 and 20 million euros, far from the more than 35 million he received at PSG, where he earned 32 million a year.

In addition, the French star is going to sign a five-season contract with the real Madriddifferent from the one he signed in 2022 with PSG: he agreed to a two-year contract with an optional one, a renewal bonus of 30 million euros and a loyalty bonus of 40 million.

Kylian He would also have lowered his financial demands regarding the transfer bonus as a free player. In Spain they reveal that it will not be more than 50 million euros, different from what they offered in 2022 of 130 million.

In total, at real Madrid The signing of Mbappé is going to cost 50 million euros net per season, far from the more than 110 million net that the player cost the team. Princes Park.

For its part, media in France indicate that the directive of the PSG He is aware of the departure of his star and it is very difficult for them to present a renewal offer so as not to lose their jewel.

“I sure want you to Mbappe stay. For me it is the best in the world and for me the best club for Kylian is Paris”, were the words of Al-Khelaïfi a few days ago in the press.

The defeat of PSG would be consummated and Kylian Mbappé He could wear white next July 1, it would be the galactic signing he was looking for Florentino Perez to open the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after its remodeling.

