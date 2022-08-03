Noelia Salas, a native of Lorca and a teacher at the CEIP Pérez de Hita, has been nominated for the VI Educa Abanca Best Teacher in Spain 2022 Awards for Early Childhood Education, a contest in which more than 1,300 teachers and professors have participated for all award categories, after being proposed by the center’s students.

In statements to LA VERDAD, Salas assures that the award “I have already received it”, since he believes “that my own students and their families have nominated me is a gift.”

The Lorca woman has been working in her hometown since 2005 and since 2007 settled in Pérez de Hita, a school where “the doors were opened” and have allowed her to develop in the field of Emotional Intelligence, on which she has written several articles. research and on which the doctoral thesis that he will defend in October, after five years of work, is based. She considers that she has a “very self-taught, always in continuous training” part and likes project-based learning.

On October 30, the name of the 10 finalists in each category will be announced and on November 15 it will be known if Salas wins the award.