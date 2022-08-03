An agreement was found with the French for the onerous loan with the right of redemption. To close the operation, the issue of premiums must be defined
A few more hours of negotiations and then, barring surprises, Georginio Wijnaldum will be a Roma player. The fans are waiting for him, the company too, between tonight and tomorrow, because during the night an agreement was reached between Roma and PSG for the transfer on a costly loan with the right of redemption and contribution of the French club to the net salary of 7 million. . For the signatures there is only one step left: Wijnaldum has to give up – again – some personal bonus. He will do it, however, because the desire to reach Mourinho, and a crowd waiting for him with open arms, is great. So far the Dutchman has put over a million on the plate, now he will take off another half and leave, in a nutshell, only the bonuses inherent to the team objectives. Rome, not PSG, given that the prize inherent in the super cup is part of the package of unsolicited money.
The time of the flight that will bring Wijnaldum to Rome is not yet there: it could arrive tonight as tomorrow, but the intention of the Giallorossi club is to close everything by Friday (landing, visits and officialdom) and have it at the Olimpico on Sunday , for the presentation against Shakhtar. At the moment 55,000 fans are expected, as soon as the arrival of the midfielder is certain, nothing easier than sold out.
