A few more hours of negotiations and then, barring surprises, Georginio Wijnaldum will be a Roma player. The fans are waiting for him, the company too, between tonight and tomorrow, because during the night an agreement was reached between Roma and PSG for the transfer on a costly loan with the right of redemption and contribution of the French club to the net salary of 7 million. . For the signatures there is only one step left: Wijnaldum has to give up – again – some personal bonus. He will do it, however, because the desire to reach Mourinho, and a crowd waiting for him with open arms, is great. So far the Dutchman has put over a million on the plate, now he will take off another half and leave, in a nutshell, only the bonuses inherent to the team objectives. Rome, not PSG, given that the prize inherent in the super cup is part of the package of unsolicited money.