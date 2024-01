Saturday, January 27, 2024, 08:37







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The mayor and current president of the Popular Party in Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the former councilor of the Municipal Corporation, Francisco Espejo, presented their endorsements yesterday at the headquarters on Santa Florentina Street to become candidates to preside over the party. Arroyo came directly from…