Pope Francis is trying to appease Vatican critics on a controversial issue. Previously, there was a moment of shock at another service.

Rome – The resistance in the Vatican is not letting up. Pope Francis recently gave permission to bless same-sex couples in the Catholic Church. Now the Argentine pontiff was once again forced to defend the decision against strong criticism from his own ranks. In addition, the Pope tried to find conciliatory words to appease conservatives, who are openly in “fear and confusion” after the permission.

Threatening revolt in the Vatican: Pope Francis once again defends the blessing of same-sex couples

Such blessings “do not require moral perfection,” the church leader told members of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on Friday. However, Pope Francis also stated with regard to the critics from the ranks of the Vatican and the Catholic Church. When a couple asks for it, it is not the connection that is blessed, but “only the people who asked for it together,” he emphasized.

In December, the Vatican published a statement of doctrine approved by the Pope. Accordingly, a clergyman can grant the request of same-sex couples for a blessing, even if they are considered “irregular” from the church’s perspective. When granting permission, Pope Francis emphasized that those clergy who bless “irregular” couples are “not heretics.” However, the blessing should not contain any elements that even remotely resemble a wedding rite.

Permission from Pope Francis: There is strong resistance from conservatives in the Vatican

This had sparked strong opposition from more conservative parts of the Catholic Church. Public protests were particularly loud in some African countries where homosexual acts are banned. The Pope now said in an interview with church representatives that the context must be kept in mind. Clergy should be sensitive to their surroundings.

Throughout his term, Pope Francis has emphasized the importance of a church open to all. Already at the beginning of his pontificate in 2013 he had said: “If someone is homosexual and seeks God with good will, who am I to judge?”

“Enough of the cruelty of bullfights”: Pope Francis’ church service interrupted

Pope Francis was probably also unable to form a real judgment during a previous appearance in Vatican City in Italy. Nevertheless, the head of the Catholic Church faced strong headwinds there too. However, this had nothing to do with the excitement surrounding the blessing of same-sex couples and neither did he have to answer to his conservative critics in the Vatican.

Instead, there was an interruption to his service in Rome on Thursday (January 25). The reason turned out to be two women who were protesting against the Vatican's blessing of bullfights. During his reading, the two animal rights activists walked down the central aisle of the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls with a protest poster. How Il Messagero Reportedly, the protesters shouted: “Enough of the cruelty of bullfights.”

However, the protest action during Vespers, which concluded the week of prayer for Christian unity, did not last long. In the end, Pope Francis' security forces present reacted early and led the women out of the basilica.