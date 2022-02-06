EA major fire broke out in the center of Paris near the residence of the German ambassador. There were no victims, said a spokesman for the fire brigade on Sunday evening when asked. 150 firefighters are on site to extinguish the fire. Attempts are being made to protect the ambassador’s residence from the flames. The burning building is a four-storey city palace, which is currently being worked on.

As the town hall of the 7th arrondissement announced on Twitter, there was a fire on the Rue de Lille and thus in the immediate vicinity of the Palais Beauharnais, which houses the residence of the German ambassador in Paris. The residence of the ambassador is to be distinguished from the German embassy, ​​which in turn is on the other side of the Seine.

Passers-by should avoid the area around the scene of the fire, it said. The address is around 300 meters from the Musée d’Orsay, a well-known art museum.

Videos published on Twitter showed a burning house with scaffolding erected on the facade. According to broadcaster BFMTV, the building used to house the Ministry of Industry.