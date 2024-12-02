It has been almost nine years since the parade of the Three Wise Men in Madrid sparked controversy among politicians, especially on social networks, over the controversial style with which the Kings greeted the people of Madrid in 2016. Then, the PP deputy in the Congress of Deputies, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, wrote on her social networks the following: «My 6-year-old daughter: ‘Mom, Gaspar’s suit is not from TRUE’. I will never forgive you, Manuela Carmena. Never”. That became a national meme.

Today, Manuela Carmena, who was then mayor of Madrid, has remembered that moment again. On the social network

In 2016, Álvarez de Toledo’s message was replicated thousands of times, in defense or against his position. Carmena, almost at midnight, wrote a message in which she defended the City Council’s work in the parade: «We take traditions so seriously that we update and diversify them so that they continue to matter. Good night, today it’s time to sleep early.

The tweet has quickly gone viral. Many users have responded to the former mayor, both to applaud her irony and to resurface other controversies: “This is the history of Spain.”









Then, PP councilor Pedro Corral indicated in his personal profile on the same social network that “we will never forget the lesson of the Three Wise Men dressed in shower curtains.” Also the Minister of the Environment of the Community of Madrid, Jaime González Taboada, of the PP, openly criticized the parade that year: “I would love for someone enlightened to explain to my 5-year-old daughter why the Kings are queens, the Animals do not exist and the clothes are not appropriate. What a way to destroy the children’s hopes. Too bad. What will be next, Holy Week? From the same ranks, the mayor of Alcorcón, David Pérez, wondered if “the communist lady” is satisfied “having destroyed the illusion of thousands of children due to her sectarian whims.”