Helmut Duckadam, iconic former goalkeeper of Steaua Bucharest, died this Monday at the age of 65. The Romanian became a legend in his country with an unforgettable performance in the penalty shootout of the 1986 European Cup final in Seville, where Steaua surprised Barça and became continental champion.

Duckadam had undergone open heart surgery in September but had suffered numerous health problems since his youth. In fact, a thrombosis in his right arm ended up forcing him to retire from professional football before he turned 30.

1986 European Cup

Duckadam stopped Barça’s four penalties in the final in Seville

The figure of Duckadam went down in football history on May 7, 1986. The Sánchez Pizjuán then hosted the European Cup final between Terry Venables’ Barça and the modest Steaua of Bucharest, which had never played such a match. caliber.

The duel was very lackluster and the destructive play of the Romanians clouded Barcelona’s ideas, causing the final to go to penalties. There, Duckadam became a national hero, it should be remembered that these were times of the Ceaucescu dictatorship. The Romanian goalkeeper saved all four Barça penalties, taken by Alexanco, Pedraza, Pichi Alonso and Marcos Alonso, becoming the main person responsible for Steaua’s title.