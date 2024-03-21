













Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse – Should you wait for the end credits? | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This March 21 Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse It was released in theaters in some territories, including Mexico. If you are one of those who will go to see it, you will surely be interested to know if it has a post-credits scene. We tell you that it has it and we will tell you about it so you can decide if you wait to see it.

Of course there are slight spoilers about Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse, So run away now if you don't want to see them. The scene happens in the middle of the credits, not exactly at the end. This one involves little versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Tiny versions of this villain from the original return from his appearance in The legacy. Throughout Ghost Apocalypse We see them doing different pranks. This final scene shows them at a truck stop where they steal a huge cargo truck while the driver can't do anything to stop them.

We recommend you: Review: Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse – you don't live on nostalgia

So as you see it, it is simply a 'joking' scene. There is no clue about a possible continuation of Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse. So if you're not interested in watching criminal little marshmallow men, you can leave the theater as soon as the credits roll.

What is Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse about?

Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse shows us the new group of Ghostbusters, made up of the Spengler family, in their new life in New York. After Ray Stantz obtains a mysterious orb containing spectral energy, they begin to investigate what it may be and how to prevent what is locked in it from coming out.

Source: Sony Pictures

The film brings back the original Ghostbusters team and unites them with the characters we met in The legacy. Together they must work together to confront an entirely new threat that puts New York and the world at risk. Does it catch your attention?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 28 times, 9 visits today)