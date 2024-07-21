Mexico City.- Amidst challenges and accusations for seeking re-election, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, national leader of the PRI, has faced another scandal: his luxurious life that he forged in Campeche.

Luxuries and extravagances, such as a bar with a bar mounted on an old Cadillac, are part of the house he has in Lomas del Castillo, in Campeche, where he was governor from 2015 to 2019, when he requested leave to seek the leadership of the tricolor.

It also has a pool table on a replica of a red 1965 Ford Mustang.

A swimming pool, bathrooms with marble tubs, a movie theater, and paintings by Oaxacan artists Eduardo and Fernando Andriacci, as well as works by visual artist Miguel Cuauhtémoc and sculptor Rodrigo de la Sierra, complement the residence.

Reforma had access to photos and videos of the million-dollar property that he built when he was Governor and that he expanded as leader of the PRI.

“According to Alejandro Moreno, the purchase price is 9 million pesos. The real value is 300 million pesos,” says the file that investigates him for illegally obtained funds, illicit enrichment and embezzlement.

In this very residence with luxurious finishes, the former governor of Campeche keeps, in addition to works of art, high-end cars.

According to images to which Grupo Reforma had access, the rooms contain works by different artists, including Oaxacan Eduardo Andriacci and his brother, the sculptor Fernando Andriacci, the same one who in 2017 donated a geometric bust of Benito Juárez to the Ministry of the Interior in the administration of the PRI member Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong.

In one of the courtyards there is a sculpture of “Timoteo”, the emblematic figure of the artist Rodrigo de la Sierra, and a reproduction of the iconic image “Marilyn crying”, similar to those created by the British-American Russell Young, known for his large-scale silkscreens, waits on the ground for space to be made for it.

Moreno has appeared in luxury cars, including a yellow Lamborghini worth 12 million pesos, and in August 2022, the Morena governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, revealed that “Alito” offered to pay 19 million pesos in cash for the purchase of two McLaren sports cars, models 720S and 650S1.

On July 7, “Alito” succeeded in modifying some PRI statutes, including Article 178, in a National Assembly, to allow its current leadership to participate in the immediate renewal process, with the possibility of being elected for up to three terms, each of four years.

The aspiration caused former national presidents such as Manlio Fabio Beltrones, who at the time was so close that he was even his wedding witness, or Pedro Joaquín Coldwell, Dulce María Sauri, and also Enrique Ochoa, to not remain silent.

“Reelection and the concentration of decisions in a single figure, such as the party presidency, deteriorates the democratic life of the PRI. I will accompany many fellow militants in challenging an illegal and illegitimate assembly,” Beltrones told Grupo Reforma.

A cascade of challenges from the aforementioned began to be registered before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), which were taken up by Magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón.

Of the eight appeals, five of which were filed against the election method and call for elections, the project is aimed at having the Party Justice Commission (of the PRI) resolve the complaints no later than July 22, otherwise it will be the TEPJF that takes up the case again immediately.

And in three more appeals, Rodríguez Mondragón himself proposes that the INE review the reforms to the PRI statutes, within a period of 10 days.

To confront the criticism, and after several warnings that investigations would be launched within the party, Moreno Cárdenas responded to his dissenters by calling them cynical.

“With all your support, we are strong, we are solid, there is unity in the party, and we will never allow this bunch of cynics and scoundrels who have always profited from the party to get away with it, doing the government a service,” he said.

In contrast to the complaints and pressures, “Alito” has a group of close politicians who have supported him and encouraged his aspirations, many of them through their influence on important tricolor cadres in the states.

Among his unconditional supporters are Rubén Moreira, coordinator of the deputies, and the deputy Carolina Viggiano, general secretary and wife of Moreira; also, the senator Manuel Añorve; the deputy from the State of Mexico, Cristina Ruiz, senator-elect, and the former governor of Zacatecas, Miguel Alonso Reyes, deputy-elect.

Likewise, Graciela Ortiz, former candidate for the Government of Chihuahua; the deputies Yolanda de la Torre and Marcela Guerra, the latter president of the current Chamber of Deputies, and re-elected for San Lázaro, and the senator Mario Zamora.