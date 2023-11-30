Nicole Zignago connects via Zoom. She has lived the last few years between Mexico and the United States, and arrived in Lima for two concerts that he scheduled as a small meeting with his fans. The capacity was sold out. “I leave it here signed, I hope to do a concert with the release of the album.”

—In ‘I don’t want to forget you’ you put a different energy when talking about heartbreak, right?

—Yes, I am melancholic and nostalgic (smiles). She was very in love, she wasn’t heartbroken, but I remembered that feeling you get when you break up with someone. It’s like an ode to the scar: forget the person, but don’t forget what happened. I wanted to materialize it in the video with a toxic relationship that she couldn’t get out of.

—In ‘Bubble gum’ you write differently and, in the comments, the LGTBI community thanks you.

—But it has also been a very big surprise to see that so many people are repelled by it. My conclusions are, of course, there is a man singing reggaeton, saying very obscene things and sexualizing women in a specific, visual and aggressive way, but I come out talking about love and sex between women and they can put him on the radio Not me anymore, you know?

—That is, they condemn it, it is ‘audacity.’

—“A woman has sexual desires, unusual!” he laughs). I feel immensely privileged to grow up in a family where nothing was questioned about my sexuality, I have a group of friends where I feel celebrated. But it is necessary to break that bubble because there are people who are thrown out of their homes, who lose their lives or who decide to take their own lives. Therefore, it is necessary to speak freely. I want to connect with people and find a home and a safe place in my songs.

—In the music industry you haven’t had those references, right? There was, more than anything, sexualization.

-Exact. Two women In a video of them kissing, people are interested, but when they realize that they are lesbians it’s like “I don’t like it anymore.” Hypocrisy makes me crazy, doesn’t it? We have made progress, I feel calm walking down the street hand in hand with my girlfriend, but she has to continue talking.

—On equality, Mexico has an advantage over us. But what do you think when you arrive in Peru, where this is not debated in Congress?

—I think it is the task of the artists of this generation to represent what we are, in an honest and authentic way. If you identify with me, whatever you are, get on the train. I do it because it makes me very sad to think that, if tomorrow I choose to marry a woman, I won’t be able to do it in my country.

—You said that you were preparing the album of your life. Also, that you could sing salsa. What are we going to listen to?

—Yes, I would dare to make a sauce, with Daniela Darcourt I do whatever, but I don’t know how I’m going to sound. Since I started releasing music I have given myself free rein to experiment, it has been a reflection of growing up, of discovering, of moving, of saying “this is not me.” And for this album I took the trouble to build a story from top to bottom. You can expect something very emotional, reflecting happiness and nostalgia, pigeonholed in the pop genre. I have produced it so that it is a delight to listen to live.

—When you gave your first concert, Gian Marco spoke to you about perseverance, “that the stars go out.” Do you agree with that?

—Ah, but of course. Recently they told me “you have achieved top viral status”. That happened to me once 4 years ago and it hasn’t happened to me again. It’s a road of ups and downs, the only thing left is your songs and your honesty.

—How do you close 2023?

—In Peru, with my family and it gives me the basis to start next year. I need to return home for a little while to compose myself, to reconnect. I feel like the phrase would be: “at home and in peace.”

