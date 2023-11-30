This week we will have Premier League matches in English football, corresponding to matchday 14, where we will have great matches. One of them will be the one that will face Manchester United and Newcastle, who will have to travel to St James Park in what will be an electrifying match.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face Manchester United and Newcastle:
In which stadium is Newcastle vs Manchester United played?
City: Newcastle, England
Stadium: St. James Park
Date: Saturday December 2
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester United on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
PSG
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Chelsea
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
BVB
|
2-0 D
|
UCL
|
Arsenal
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Galatasaray
|
3-3
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Kobenhavn
|
4-3D
|
UCL
|
Fulham
|
0-1 V1
|
Premier League
There are several players in the Manchester United those that Erik Ten Hag will not be able to line up for this EFL Cup match against Newcastle. These players are: Mount, Eriksen, Evans, Casemiro, Martínez, Diallo, Malacia.
By the Newcastle The following players will not be able to be present: Krafth, Willock, Longstaff, Wilson, Burn, Murphy, Targett, Anderson, Tonali (sanction), Botman, Barnes
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilón; Amrabat, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund; Rashford.
Newcastle: Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Lascelles, Paul Dummet, Schär; Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley; Almirón, Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle 2-0 Man United
