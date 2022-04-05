DThe decision of the federal and state health ministers that most people infected with corona should only go into isolation voluntarily from May onwards has met with sharp criticism. “Isolation rules should continue to apply in the event of a corona infection,” said Green Party health politician Janosch Dahmen on Tuesday. It is “really unacceptable” to only rely on voluntary isolation, said Thorsten Frei, the parliamentary manager of the Union faction in the Bundestag.

The decision amounts to a “contamination of the population”. The parliamentary group leader of the left, Amira Mohamed Ali, said that the corona policy was “unsurpassable in terms of illogicality”. The social association VdK condemned the decision particularly sharply. “Politics are endangering human lives,” said VdK President Verena Bentele. The board of directors of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, sees dangers for the elderly, the sick and the disabled. “It’s becoming more and more dangerous for the high-risk group,” he told the editorial network Germany.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) defended the decision. It is about “a technical improvement that will give the health authorities more opportunities to deal with the pandemic,” said Lauterbach in Berlin. With the currently high number of cases, orders are very often incomplete or too late.

“Not much has changed in practice”

The Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service believes that isolation and quarantine should only be omitted for people with no signs of illness. Instead of untargeted citizen tests, tests should only be carried out on an ad hoc basis,” said Elke Bruns-Philipps, deputy chairwoman of the association.







The chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, argued similarly to Lauterbach. “In fact, the isolation and quarantine rules have hardly been checked by the health authorities in the past few months. Therefore, the personal responsibility of the people was already in demand,” Weigeldt told the FAZ. “In practice, the new regulations will not change much.” “right step”.