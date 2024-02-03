A new earthquake was recorded in the early hours of this Saturday, February 3 in Oklahoma, USA.

According to the reports of the United States Geological Surveythe earthquake was magnitude 5.1 and had only a superficial depth.

This happened, specifically, at a depth of 6 kilometers, with an epicenter just northwest of Prague.

The entity reports that this was also felt in surrounding areas.

Authorities are evaluating if there was any damage.

News in development…

More news in EL TIEMPO